This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Friday reported 243 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,618. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,605 on Thursday.

A Cumberland County resident has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 728.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 48,070, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 47,832 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday is 1.78 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide is 359.16.