Two more Mainers died and an additional 241 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll is 727. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Mainers will have an extra month to file income taxes in a change announced by Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday, a day after the federal government made the same change.





Younger Mainers account for a growing number of COVID-19 infections in the state, raising concerns that they could fuel another spike.

After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and Hispanic community outside Young’s Asian Massage Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Credit: Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

In Maine, community leaders are speaking out against rising hate directed at people of Asian descent.

PLUS: New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings

John Shively, a sergeant with the Gouldsboro Police Department, was hired Oct. 24, 2019, to become the town’s next chief of police. Credit: Courtesy of Town of Gouldsboro

The town of Gouldsboro last fall gave its police chief a verbal warning and ordered him to undergo sexual harassment training, a town patrol officer was fired and then given his job back, and last month, a third officer quit, calling Gouldsboro’s police department “an embarrassment to law enforcement” in his resignation letter.

Puritan Medical Products Building in Guilford in June. Credit: Ernie Clark / BDN

It’s the latest expansion for the family-owned medical supplier that has grown exponentially over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is one of two companies in the world that produce the nasopharyngeal swabs necessary for COVID-19 testing.

Hawaiian pizza. Credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg / The Washington Post

We’re down to the Tasty Eight in our Bangor Daily News best pizza in the Bangor area March Madness-style challenge. Things are getting spicy, and with some beloved local pizza joints going up against each other, there are certainly some tough decisions to be made.

Credit: Stock image / Pexels

A federal judge will allow a lawsuit filed by an Orono mother whose ex-boyfriend allegedly severely injured her baby to move forward against the boy’s medical providers, whom she claims failed to tell her about signs of abuse.

Dr. Ira Mandel held up a poster during a 2016 community forum in Rockland on the heroin crisis that urged Pen Bay Medical Center physicians to treat opiate addicts. Credit: Courtesy of Stephen Betts

Five years ago, if you struggled with substance use disorder in Knox County, it was difficult to figure out where to go for help because there were few resources being offered in the area. But the tide has been turning in recent years.

BDN readers weren’t shy in sharing their opinions about a bill that would allow limited Sunday hunting in Maine. Of those who emailed responses, 75 percent opposed the idea. Credit: BDN File

When we asked for your opinions on a Sunday hunting bill that’s making the rounds in Augusta, we knew the topic — always a hot-button issue — would generate plenty of heated debate. It did just that.

A piebald deer walks in front of a trail camera. Credit: Courtesy of Jeremy Clark

It’s not an albino deer, but rather a piebald deer from a reader’s trail camera in Wisconsin.

