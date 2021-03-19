Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers died and an additional 241 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll is 727. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Mainers will have an extra month to file income taxes in a change announced by Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday, a day after the federal government made the same change.
Younger Mainers account for a growing number of COVID-19 infections in the state, raising concerns that they could fuel another spike.
After racist attacks, Asian Americans in Maine hope the reckoning spurs change
In Maine, community leaders are speaking out against rising hate directed at people of Asian descent.
PLUS: New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings
Gouldsboro orders sexual harassment training for police chief
The town of Gouldsboro last fall gave its police chief a verbal warning and ordered him to undergo sexual harassment training, a town patrol officer was fired and then given his job back, and last month, a third officer quit, calling Gouldsboro’s police department “an embarrassment to law enforcement” in his resignation letter.
COVID-19 swab maker from Piscataquis County to open plant in Tennessee
It’s the latest expansion for the family-owned medical supplier that has grown exponentially over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is one of two companies in the world that produce the nasopharyngeal swabs necessary for COVID-19 testing.
Only 8 eateries remain in our Bangor-area pizza bracket challenge
We’re down to the Tasty Eight in our Bangor Daily News best pizza in the Bangor area March Madness-style challenge. Things are getting spicy, and with some beloved local pizza joints going up against each other, there are certainly some tough decisions to be made.
Judge lets lawsuit go forward claiming Brewer clinic didn’t tell mother of baby’s abuse
A federal judge will allow a lawsuit filed by an Orono mother whose ex-boyfriend allegedly severely injured her baby to move forward against the boy’s medical providers, whom she claims failed to tell her about signs of abuse.
Resources for substance use disorder expand in Knox County amid rise in overdose deaths
Five years ago, if you struggled with substance use disorder in Knox County, it was difficult to figure out where to go for help because there were few resources being offered in the area. But the tide has been turning in recent years.
You had a lot of strong opinions about the Sunday hunting proposal
When we asked for your opinions on a Sunday hunting bill that’s making the rounds in Augusta, we knew the topic — always a hot-button issue — would generate plenty of heated debate. It did just that.
White doe strikes a pose in this awesome trail camera series
It’s not an albino deer, but rather a piebald deer from a reader’s trail camera in Wisconsin.
In other Maine news…
Fort Fairfield police chief placed on administrative leave
Janet Mills signs budget bill that cuts taxes on business and unemployment aid
Maine State Police says 2019 ‘Trooper of the Year’ didn’t engage in racial profiling
Woman found dead on Saco beach has been identified
California AG confirmed as Joe Biden’s health secretary with Susan Collins’ backing
Correction: A photo caption in Tuesday’s morning newsletter misidentified a woman who received her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Cross Insurance Center. The woman is Joyce Hamilton of Lubec.