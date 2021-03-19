Healthy Acadia is thrilled to invite community members to attend a special session on mindful leadership with executive coach and author, Dr. Joshua Ehrlich, from 5-6 p.m., on Thursday, April 1 via Zoom. The session will be the first of monthly events and activities focused on mindfulness for improved health to be hosted by Healthy Acadia in 2021.

In the session, “Mindful Leadership: Focus for Performance,” Dr. Ehrlich will share tools and research showing how mindfulness can increase your impact and make you a more effective professional and leader:

· Develop your concentration, creativity, and resilience





· Prioritize and focus to manage your time

· Build coaching and strategic thinking skills

· Shift from doer to leader by clarifying your role, purpose, and values

· Enhance your energy and health

Session attendees will practice new skills, share best practices, and have fun. Take away a pragmatic action plan to increase your productivity and effectiveness. Pre-work will be distributed in advance of the program and additional tools will be given out at the session.

Pre-registration is required for this event. Visit Healthy Acadia on Facebook (@healthyacadia) or visit https://.HealthyAcadia.org for the registration link. Interested attendees will receive the Zoom meeting link and pr-read materials upon registration.

Dr. Ehrlich is a senior advisor, coach and a leading authority on succeeding in demanding environments who helps leaders drive innovation and change. He supervises and accredits coaches internationally, including more than 50 of the Fortune 100, and is the Chairman of the Global Leadership Council. Dr. Ehrlich is the author of “MindShifting: Focus for Performance” (Steiner Books).

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events, contact Ursula Hanson at Ursula@HealthyAcadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit HealthyAcadia.org.