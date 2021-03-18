Senior Eduards Tralmaks, who led the University of Maine men’s hockey team in goals this season despite missing four games due to COVID-19, has signed a free-agent contract with the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins.

The right winger is expected to join the top minor league affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Boston Bruins this week.

“Eddie is an excellent player,” UMaine head coach Red Gendron said. “We certainly would have welcomed him back, but given his age and his desire to be a professional hockey player, this is a real good opportunity for him.”





The 24-year-old Tralmaks, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of Riga, Latvia, scored six goals in 12 games and also had four assists. He led the 3-11-2 Black Bears with two short-handed goals and also scored two power-play goals.

He scored the game-tying goal in his first game back after sitting out four games due to injury in UMaine’s 3-3 tie (shootout win) over nationally-ranked Massachusetts on March 5.

In 119 career games, the 24-year-old Tralmaks notched 39 goals and 43 assists. He scored seven game-winners.

Last season, Tralmaks shared the team lead in goals with 14, including a team-high four game-winners. He also had 16 assists and his 30 points were third-best on the team.

He could have returned for another season under a blanket waiver issued by the NCAA that did not dock student-athletes a season of eligibility during 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gendron, who spent several years as a coach in the New Jersey Devils organization, said Tralmaks has a legitimate chance to play in the NHL.

“He has a pro shot and a pro frame,” Gendron said. “He has great strength along the wall and is very good at creating space for himself.

“Once you reach the AHL level, you are getting scouted on a nightly basis. If you develop into one of the top players in that league, you’ll get a phone call [to move up to the NHL] or somebody will be willing to trade for you,” Gendron said.

Tralmaks was a hard worker, both in practice and during games, because of his passion for hockey.

“To some guys, practice and weight training are work. But Eddie enjoys them because he loves the game so much,” Gendron said.

“He has a positive, upbeat attitude on a daily basis,” he said.

Gendron noted that Tralmaks will be in good hands in Providence because they have an excellent coaching staff led by head coach Jay Leach, the nephew of the former UMaine assistant coach of the same name.