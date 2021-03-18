A Mechanic Falls police officer pulled a Norway man from a burning wreck and carried him to safety early Wednesday morning.

Officer Andre Chasse arrived at the crash on Lewiston Street, near the old Marcal Paper Mill, site just after midnight, according to the Sun Journal.

He found an overturned 2015 Nissan Altima with 20-year-old Aryn Johnson trapped inside.





In a rescue caught on the officer’s dash cam, Chasse and a passerby peeled away the windshield of the burning car and pulled Johnson from the wreckage and carried him to safety, the Mechanic Falls Police Department said.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, according to the Sun Journal.

“If not for Officer Chasse’s quick and heroic actions the occupants outcome may not have been the same,” the department said in a Facebook post.