A tractor-trailer hauling wine on Interstate 95 crashed near Augusta on Thursday morning.

The tractor-trailer was traveling north on the interstate near mile marker 92 in Litchfield about 10:25 a.m. when he sideswiped a Maine Turnpike truck and crashed, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The turnpike truck wasn’t occupied at the time of the crash, and the tractor-trailer’s driver, who wasn’t immediately identified, suffered minor injuries.

The crash prompted lane closures on the northbound side.