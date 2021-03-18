Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 40s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

An additional 203 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 725. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The Maine CDC has opened an investigation into a coronavirus outbreak in Maine State Prison in Warren after seven inmates were confirmed to have the virus.





Gov. Janet Mills receives the coronavirus vaccine in Augusta on Jan. 15. Credit: Courtesy of The Office of Janet Mills

It’s the 13th time the civil state of emergency order has been extended. It now is in place through April 15.

A cutout of former President John F. Kennedy occupies a seat next to seventh grader Reilly Sullivan at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School in Poland as teacher Logan Landry looks on in January. Some Maine school districts have taken more proactive approaches than others to helping their teachers get their COVID-19 vaccines. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Some school districts are taking proactive steps to ensure staff have access to doses, while others are leaving it up to staff to seek immunization on their own.

An empty parking lot in the South Pointe business complex is seen in this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, in Cecil Township, Pennsylvania. After almost a year, many businesses are still allowing employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Andrew Rush / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

Household energy use is at a 10-year high.

The first pole was raised in the NECEC hydropower corridor in The Forks on Feb. 9, 2021. Credit: BDN file

Central Maine Power’s hydropower corridor was dealt another potential delay Wednesday after a Superior Court judge ruled the state must determine whether the $1 billion project will alter the land it crosses. If so, the Legislature would need to approve those leases.

This map shows the Frenchman Bay Community Forest broken up into two sections: the 1,400-acre parcel purchased by Frenchman Bay Conservancy and the 3,500-acre parcel conserved by the New England Forestry Foundation. Credit: Courtesy of Frenchman Bay Conservancy

A new network of trails and outdoor gathering spaces will soon be available just 5 miles from downtown Ellsworth.

Jonathan Nathaniel Hayes and his team of Seppala sled dogs cross Moosehead Lake during a week long expedition to honor the famed sled dog Togo. Credit: Courtesy of Tony Loiko

Musher Jonathan Nathaniel Hayes, 45, and his team of eight — including a blind dog — not only achieved a 261-mile trek to honor the famous sled dog Togo, they exceeded it by 20 miles.

The late Dr. Robert Hand’s Schimmel grand piano will be auctioned off this weekend, to benefit the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Credit: Courtesy of Bangor Symphony Orchestra

As a lifelong lover of music, Robert Hand wasn’t just looking for any old piano. He needed the perfect piano.

The sorting equipment at Fiberight’s new plant in Hampden — a facility that it calls Coastal Resources of Maine — removes items that it can sell on the recycling market before converting the remaining waste into biofuel and other materials in 2019. Credit: Courtesy of Fiberght

Pennsylvania-based Delta Thermo Energy has been in negotiations to purchase the $90 million Coastal Resources of Maine plant in Hampden for several months. The goal was to close the deal by the end of March, but “fundamental differences” mean that is no longer possible.

In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Pavel Dokukin of Augusta and Jennifer Crowley of Hampden join demonstrators in downtown Belfast to protest pandemic restrictions. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Belfast city councilors amended the city’s noise ordinance to include megaphones, along with other types of amplified noise.

One big buck gives the trail camera a second look while another buck looks for potential threats coming from the other direction. Credit: Courtesy of Mark Weis

This big buck seems to know something’s not right.

In other Maine news…

South Portland’s police chief is leaving after only 14 months on the force

Woman found dead on Saco beach

Police arrest 4 and seize $100,000 in drugs at Bangor motel

Ellsworth woman’s death at her home was not suspicious, police say

UMaine men’s hockey team facing uncertain future after another failed season

Bangor, Old Town girls basketball teams use pandemic season to build a blueprint for future success