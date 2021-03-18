Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 40s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
An additional 203 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 725. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The Maine CDC has opened an investigation into a coronavirus outbreak in Maine State Prison in Warren after seven inmates were confirmed to have the virus.
Janet Mills extends state of emergency as Maine races to get vaccines in arms
It’s the 13th time the civil state of emergency order has been extended. It now is in place through April 15.
Some Maine schools have been more proactive about vaccinating teachers than others
Some school districts are taking proactive steps to ensure staff have access to doses, while others are leaving it up to staff to seek immunization on their own.
More Mainers staying at home during pandemic, driving up electricity use
Household energy use is at a 10-year high.
Court ruling may give Legislature a vote on CMP power corridor leases on state land
Central Maine Power’s hydropower corridor was dealt another potential delay Wednesday after a Superior Court judge ruled the state must determine whether the $1 billion project will alter the land it crosses. If so, the Legislature would need to approve those leases.
1,400-acre community forest with recreation trails is coming to Ellsworth
A new network of trails and outdoor gathering spaces will soon be available just 5 miles from downtown Ellsworth.
Aroostook musher and team finish 280-mile expedition in honor of heroic sled dog Togo
Musher Jonathan Nathaniel Hayes, 45, and his team of eight — including a blind dog — not only achieved a 261-mile trek to honor the famous sled dog Togo, they exceeded it by 20 miles.
Family auctioning off father’s prized $40,000 piano to benefit Bangor youth orchestra
As a lifelong lover of music, Robert Hand wasn’t just looking for any old piano. He needed the perfect piano.
Hampden waste plant’s reopening delayed amid ‘fundamental differences’ with buyer
Pennsylvania-based Delta Thermo Energy has been in negotiations to purchase the $90 million Coastal Resources of Maine plant in Hampden for several months. The goal was to close the deal by the end of March, but “fundamental differences” mean that is no longer possible.
Belfast limits megaphone use after complaints about anti-mask protesters
Belfast city councilors amended the city’s noise ordinance to include megaphones, along with other types of amplified noise.
Big buck gives trail camera the eye while another ignores it
This big buck seems to know something’s not right.
In other Maine news…
South Portland’s police chief is leaving after only 14 months on the force
Woman found dead on Saco beach
Police arrest 4 and seize $100,000 in drugs at Bangor motel
Ellsworth woman’s death at her home was not suspicious, police say
UMaine men’s hockey team facing uncertain future after another failed season
Bangor, Old Town girls basketball teams use pandemic season to build a blueprint for future success