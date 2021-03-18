BANGOR — United Way of Eastern Maine is pleased to announce the success of their 2020-21 fundraising campaign by surpassing the $1.5 million goal. UWEM shared this news during the one-of-a-kind Virtual Campaign Finale on March 10. This program highlighted the success of the community fundraising effort, recognized businesses for their contributions, shared stories of impact and revealed the winners of the campaign incentive prizes.

Shirar Patterson, president/CEO of the organization, says “The outpouring of community support in a year when so many are facing challenges has been truly incredible. Each and every dollar raised through this effort combines to make a powerful impact on the lives of tens of thousands of people in Eastern Maine. We are grateful to each and every donor and business that gets behind this critically important fundraising effort.”

The Campaign Finale, sponsored this year by Bangor Savings Bank and Sutherland Weston Marketing Communications, is a staple event for the organization in recognizing the contributions of volunteers and workplace donors in the success of their fundraising. Typically, a well-attended in person celebration, UWEM enlisted the creative talents of Sutherland Weston Marketing Communications, to re-imagine this important community celebration. Hundreds tuned in for the online premier of the variety show style event which is available to watch anytime at www.unitedwayem.org.





Twenty-five organizations received awards celebrating their commitment to the United Way campaign, including Bangor Savings Bank as this year’s only Platinum Award Winner. Amanda Cummings was awarded the Employee Campaign Manager of the Year for her exceptional efforts leading her workplace campaign at Versant Power. Dorian Liberatore was awarded the Irene Gray Volunteer of the Year for his efforts to help feed children and volunteering at several local organizations. It is the first time UWEM has named a youth as the Irene Gray Volunteer of the Year. The event featured stories of impact from Wellspring, Piscataquis Regional Food Center and the Bangor Region YMCA; three of the many programs supported by UWEM.

The highlight of the virtual event was when the winning donors of the incentive prizes were surprised at their workplace with a big reveal; $500 gift certificate donated by LL Bean (Diane Dickerson from Bangor Region YMCA), $1,000 gift certificate to Pat’s Bike Shop donated by Haley Ward (formerly CES, Inc.) and Pat’s Bike Shop (Nicole Phinney from BerryDunn), Heat pump and installation donated by Versant Power (Kim Daigle from Bangor Savings Bank) and a 2020 Chevy Spark donated by Darling’s Auto Group (Julie Oreskovich from Haley Ward).

The following companies were recognized with 2020 Campaign Awards. Platinum Award Campaign: Bangor Savings Bank. Gold Award Campaigns: Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union, Dahl-Chase Diagnostics Services and Pathology Associates, Good Samaritan Agency, Haley Ward, Inc. (formerly CES, Inc.), Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, Means Wealth Management, Tyler Technologies and United Way of Eastern Maine. Silver Award Campaigns: BerryDunn, Eaton Peabody, Old Town Canoes & Kayaks, Penobscot Community Health Care, RBC Wealth Management, The Snowman Group, TDBank, WBRC Architects/ Engineers, Wellspring, and Versant Power. Bronze Award Campaigns: The Bangor Daily News, Cobscook Institute, Maine Distributors, Partners for Peace, Rudman Winchell Counselors at Law and University of Maine System.