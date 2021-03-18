BANGOR — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is pleased to introduce Claire Faggons, MD to the Northern Light Women’s Health family.

Dr. Faggons earned her bachelor of science in arts in African studies and her bachelor of science in biology from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She earned her medical degree from the School of Medicine at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

In addition, Dr. Faggons has completed an obstetrics and gynecology residency at Tulane University Hospital in New Orleans.





Dr. Faggons specializes in the following: Personalized comprehensive, quality obstetric and gynecologic care; routine and high-risk obstetric care; gynecological surgery; infertility; menopausal management; non-stress test; Pap smears; pre-conceptual counseling; and women’s wellness.

She is currently accepting new patients at Webber Building West, Suite 141, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. You can reach the practice by calling 207-973-4670.

When she has some free time, Dr. Faggons enjoys cooking and baking for her family, and hiking with them. She also keeps up with medical journals and usually has a good mystery novel in the works.