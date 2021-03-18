PORTLAND — On Sunday, May 16 Maine College of Art will host an in-person Commencement ceremony to honor the academic achievements of the Classes of 2020 and 2021.

In an open letter to the MECA community, President Laura Freid announced the event, which will take place at the 34,000 square foot Cross Insurance Arena. While attendance will be limited, the ceremony will be simultaneously live-streamed so that families and friends, as well as the rest of the MECA community, can celebrate alongside our graduates.

President Freid shared, “We have been able to gather together all year safely, and I commend each and every one of you for all your efforts to keep our campus a safe environment. The artwork created during this pandemic is compelling, imaginative, and provocative, reminding us all of the power of creativity, teamwork, and collaboration. I look forward to sharing our year-end celebrations with our students in person and with our community virtually.”