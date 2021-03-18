BANGOR — Installing a car seat can be a challenge, but it’s important to get the installation right so that the car seat can work properly in a crash.

On Saturday, March 27, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Safe Kids Maine and Quirk Chevrolet are partnering up to offer free safety checks.

The expert technicians at this car seat safety event will check for recalls and thoroughly evaluate every car seat to ensure they are the right size.





The clinic will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Quirk Chevrolet, 293 Hogan Road. Face coverings are required and are available on location if needed. Car seat technicians will be wearing gloves and sanitizing between appointments. To ensure time to prepare between checks, appointments are required by visiting MaineSeatCheck.org.

This free car seat inspection event is made possible thanks to the support of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.