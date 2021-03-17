A man was killed late Tuesday night when his truck went airborne and struck a utility pole in Raymond.

Adam T. Woodbrey, 33, of Raymond was driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado on Valley Road about 11:16 p.m. when he left the road, went airborne and struck a utility pole, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Silverado came to a rest upside down, and was extensively damaged, including having its roof torn off, the sheriff’s office said.





Woodbrey died at the scene.

The crash disrupted the electricity supply to the area.

The crash remains under investigation.