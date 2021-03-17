The death of a 64-year-old woman at her home in Ellsworth on Tuesday is not suspicious, according to the Maine State Police.

The body of Kathie Cote was found at her home on Bayside Road, also Route 230, on Tuesday afternoon, and Ellsworth police asked for the help of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit in conducting the investigation, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Wednesday.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday showed that Cote’s death was not suspicious, Moss said. The investigation found that Cote had recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

It’s common practice for local police to call the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit when the cause of a death is not clear, Moss said.