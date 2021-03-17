All of the Maine National Guard soldiers sent to Washington after rioters stormed the Capitol building have returned home from the deployment, officials said Monday.

The soldiers who returned Sunday were part of a second wave of troops sent to Washington after most of the first wave of about 200 soldiers returned to Maine in late January.

“Seventy-six soldiers from eight different units around the state joined 20-plus states on this unprecedented mission, and they are eager to return to their families and friends,” said Capt. Garrett Clark, commander of Waterville’s 488th Military Police Company.





The unit was returned home on KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, based in Bangor.

Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general, said he was grateful to the soldiers and their families and employers.

“Between supporting the COVID response here at home, assisting in Washington, D.C., and deploying soldiers and airmen overseas, our men and women are hard at work,” he said.