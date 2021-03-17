Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
An additional 189 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 725. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Seven inmates and one staff member at the Maine State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19.
Northern Light Health, the largest health care provider in eastern Maine, is planning to open a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic in a strip mall in Ellsworth by April 1.
As Maine reached a year since the first coronavirus case was detected in the state, we asked you what you’re looking forward to most when life returns to normal. Here’s what you had to say.
At Bangor clinic, vaccine represents ‘freedom’ from monotony of the last year
The vaccine represents the end of an emotionally difficult year, and the eventual return of the things that make life worth living.
Longer hours and drive-thru clinics key to Maine’s plan to vaccinate all adults
The accelerated timeline could mean the introduction of more ways to get vaccinated.
Hampden can now force owners to fix their dilapidated properties
That comes after the town wrestled for 18 months with how to address dangerous structures.
Our pizza bracket competition continues with the Savory 16 round
We knew you had opinions on pizza, but wow, what a turnout! Here are your Savory Sixteen competitors for round two.
Aroostook geologist unearths fossils that provide new history for Fish River chain of lakes
It may perhaps be Chunzeng Wang’s biggest discovery.
The pandemic left him without a home. Now he’s finishing his 2nd public art project.
Jay Peterson, 66, has done more than just survive the pandemic.
Students are supplying Belfast with garden seeds during pandemic-induced shortage
Last spring, as grocery store shelves were emptied, it seemed just about everyone in Maine wanted to start a garden. But seeds were hard to come by, as suppliers were crushed with unprecedented demand.
A debate over expanding a landfill is dividing this Somerset County town
The town landfill has long been a thorny issue for the Somerset County town of Hartland. Next month, residents will help decide the decades-old landfill’s fate in a referendum.
Ellsworth rejects bid to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary
The rejection in Ellsworth follows the recent approval of similar resolutions in a handful of small Maine towns taking stances against federal gun control measures that have yet to pass Congress.
Clandestine meeting between fox and raccoon captured on trail camera
We may never know exactly what kind of mischief this fox and raccoon are plotting.
In other Maine news…
Bangor man poised to challenge Jared Golden in Democratic primary
Maine has a long way to go to complete its economic recovery
Judge who met priest properly presided at Hampden man’s murder trial, Maine high court says
British diplomat looks to advance offshore wind collaboration on virtual Maine visit
Camden considering partnering with a private marina to develop its harbor
Hampden among notable programs likely to move for next classification cycle