To celebrate National Poetry Month and the 19th year of Poets/Speak, the Bangor Public Library and the University of Maine’s Honors College will host an evening of poetry readings via Zoom from 4-5:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

Kathleen Ellis, lecturer in the University of Maine Orono’s English Department, will introduce students and Maine poets who will read their own work.

This year’s event begins with a tribute to Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” by UMaine Honors students and a nod to poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti.





Poets’ readings will address why poetry matters in a time of pandemic, racial injustice, climate change and civil unrest in America.

Featured poets include Ellis, Leonore Hildebrandt, Rich Hoch, Annaliese Jakimides, Gary Lawless and Lisa Panepinto.



To attend this event via Zoom, please register by clicking here. Other ways to attend are by logging into Bangor Public Library’s Facebook Live page and the library YouTube channel.