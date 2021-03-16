One of Maine’s best-known amusement parks is going to reopen after a one-season hiatus because of the pandemic.

Funtown Splashtown USA, in Saco, says new health protocols will be in place to protect guests and workers. Its reopening plan has been submitted to the state for review.

Among the changes, operators will keep some seats on rides and picnic tables empty to allow for physical distancing, and guests will be required to wear masks while visiting the park.





Both the water park and amusement park rides will be open. Last year, the park broke a streak of 60 consecutive years of operation.

The Maine Department of Economic & Community Development has said amusement parks can safely open in the state with protocols such as social distancing, mask wearing and attendance limitations.

Shah said the amusement park can open at 100 percent capacity in May.