The Maine Timber Research and Environmental Education Foundation (Maine TREE) is announcing that its nationally acclaimed Forests of Maine Teachers’ Tours will return in 2021 for in-person programming. After transitioning to a virtual format in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two tours — in the Moosehead Lake and Katahdin regions — are being finalized and applications are now open.

Founded in 1989, Maine TREE’s mission is to educate and advocate for the sustainable use of the forest and the ecological, economic, and social health of Maine’s forest community. For over 20 years, Maine TREE has hosted the four-day, three-night Forests of Maine Teachers’ Tour — a professional development program focused on immersing Maine educators in the northern forests of Maine. Opening with a workshop featuring Project Learning Tree, an award-winning, standards-aligned curriculum that uses forests as a teaching tool, the tour explores sustainable forest management through the eyes of many stakeholders including landowners, foresters, loggers, mills and community members.

“Maine TREE’s forest-based education programs, including Project Learning Tree, are extremely well-suited to the current environment of increased outdoor learning and nature-based education,” shared Jonathan LaBonte, executive director for Maine TREE. “Educators and students are connecting to the natural world in their communities, outside the four walls of the traditional school building, now more than ever, and this program will provide tools to support deepening that connection with a focus on forests.”





The forest tour in the Moosehead Lake region will run from July 13-16 and will be based out of The Birches in Rockwood. The forest tour in the Katahdin region will run July 27-30 and will be based out of Twin Pines camps on Millinocket Lake.

Due to expected restrictions from Maine CDC and our host venues, Maine TREE is limiting attendees at both of these events and, unlike in previous years, is using an application process to select participants. Preference will be given to those familiar with, or currently using, environmental or place-based education tools or have access to forested areas at their schools. All applicants commit to following all safety and healthy requirements established by Maine TREE at the start of each tour.

Those interested in applying can do so today at www.mainetree.org or you can contact us with questions at maineplt@mainetree.org or 207-621-9872. The application deadline is April 15 and notifications will be made by the end of April. Once accepted, a $150 registration fee will be required.