BANGOR – Anyone who has struggled with their weight for years knows it can be discouraging. When diet and exercise alone doesn’t work, the team at Northern Light Surgical Weight Loss can help.

Patients in the comprehensive program receive much more than surgery. They learn about nutrition and get support and guidance through physical therapy, professional counseling, and peer support. They experience more energy and increased self-esteem, and not only reach their weight goals, but are able to participate in activities with their families and enjoy fuller lives.

To learn more about surgical weight loss at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, community members may register to join a virtual information session on Tuesday, March 23.





During the free Zoom event from 6-7 p.m., Northern Light Surgical Weight Loss experts offer an overview of the program, and attendees will have the opportunity ask questions and get answers from Matthew Sharbaugh, DO, bariatric surgeon, Northern Light Surgical Weight Loss.

For those ready to take the next step in their weight loss journey and learn about this nationally recognized surgical program that has been helping patients improve their lives for more than 30 years, consider joining this virtual info session.

Register online at Northernlighthealth.org/SWL or by calling 207-973-6383.