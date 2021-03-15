NEW YORK — One of the women accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct told State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigators on Monday that the governor has a peculiar fixation with “his hand size,” her attorney said after the sit-down.

Charlotte Bennett, who has alleged Cuomo subjected her to creepy questions about her sex life while she worked as a health policy adviser in his administration, divulged the eyebrow-raising detail about the governor’s hands while meeting for the first time with James’ investigators over Zoom for an interview that lasted “more than four hours,” attorney Debra Katz said in a statement.

“One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor’s preoccupation with his hand size and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff,” Katz said.





A spokesman for Cuomo did not immediately return a request for comment.

Katz said Bennett also turned over more than 120 pages of “contemporaneous records” and other evidence to the AG’s team, which is independently investigating sexual harassment accusations against Cuomo from seven women.

“[Bennett] provided detailed information about the sexually hostile work environment the governor fostered in both his Manhattan and Albany offices and his deliberate effort to create rivalries and tension among female staffers on whom he bestowed attention,” Katz said.

Story by Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News