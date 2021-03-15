Healthy Acadia and Maine RecoveryCorps invite interested community members to join yoga instructors Kate Sebelin and Sarah Juster to explore the benefits of yoga practice with a free, four-part workshop series. Sessions will meet weekly on Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to noon, beginning March 30 and continuing through April 20. Participants will explore the intersection of yogic principles, postures and movement and substance use recovery.

This workshop does not emphasize physical exercise, but rather an exploration of how the many aspects of a complete yoga practice can be supportive and beneficial for recovery work. The workshop is suitable for individuals of all ages and levels of physical ability, and no special equipment is needed.

Each one-hour session will begin with a brief discussion on aspects of yogic philosophy and practice, including ethical and moral aspirations, balancing effort and ease, and discovering inner strength amid discomfort. Participants will be invited to engage in 20 minutes of physical movement to highlight and experience the principles discussed and to practice harmonization of movement with breath, stillness, and self-study.





While attendance at all four sessions is recommended, the instructors encourage those interested to drop-in as needed or able. Go to bit.ly/yoga4recovery, or find the link on Healthy Acadia’s website, https://HealthyAcadia.org, or Facebook page (@healthyacadia) to register for one or all of the workshop sessions and receive the Zoom meeting link and passcode.

For more information, please email Sarah Juster at Sarah.Juster@HealthyAcadia.org, or Kate Sebelin at Kate.Sebelin@MaineRecoveryCorps.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Maine RecoveryCorps and Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit HealthyAcadia.org.