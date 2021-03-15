University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer farm tractor safety classes online weekly 6–7 p.m. April 14 through May 5. In-person tractor-driving practice will be May 1 and May 8, with a rain date May 15, at two locations — Gorham Public Works, 80 Huston Road, Gorham; and Kennebec Valley Community College, 15 Stanley Road, Hinckley. Applications to participate in the classes are due April 4.

Classes are designed for adults and youth at least 14 years old, and are required for 14- and 15-year-olds who plan to operate farm equipment for hire on farms other than their own family’s farm. Topics include how to safely handle tractors and farm equipment, avoid hazards and minimize chances of accidents. Certification will be issued after successful completion of the course, including written and driving tests.

The $20 per person fee includes materials; limited financial assistance is available. Access to a device capable of streaming audio and video is required. Due to limited space, priority will be given to 14- and 15-year-olds. Apply and learn more on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/agriculture/tractor-safety/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jason Lilley at 207-781-6099 or jason.lilley@maine.edu.