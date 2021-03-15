BANGOR — March 14-20 is designated as National Sleep Awareness Week, which spotlights the importance of sleep in our daily lives and encourages people to learn about habits, practices and routines that improve our quality of sleep and, therefore, overall health.

Held annually at the start of Daylight Saving Time when most Americans lose an hour of sleep, the time change is a reminder for individuals to make beneficial adjustments in sleep routines in an effort to improve sleep health. Sleep Awareness Week is sponsored by the National Sleep Foundation.

“Getting enough sleep is key to feeling well rested,” says Thomas Rajan, MD, FCCP, lead physician, Northern Light Sleep Diagnostics. “Adults between the ages of 18 and 64 should strive for seven to nine hours of sleep per night, and folks 65 and older should make sure they’re sleeping seven to eight hours a night to ensure proper rest, which contributes to a healthy body and mind.”





For anyone who frequently feels tired during the day, there are measures one can take to ensure a better night’s rest, including maintaining a comfortable bedroom temperature, minimizing exposure to noise and natural light while you sleep and avoiding caffeine and alcohol before bedtime, as well as screen time. A comfortable mattress, supportive pillow and breathable sheets also go a long way.

To learn more about Northern Light Sleep Diagnostics and ways the team can help anyone suffering from lack of sleep due to narcolepsy, Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS), insomnia and more, call 207-973-5892 or visit northernlighthealth.org/emmcsleep.