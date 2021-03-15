Northern Light Acadia Hospital is holding a St. Paddy’s Day Ride & Apply Hiring Event for Patient Care Techs (Mental Health) on Wednesday, March 17 from 1-6 p.m.!

Stay safe in your own vehicle while applying for your future career. Come chat with us and see why we should be your next career move!

Requirements:

High School Diploma





Employee Benefits Include:

-Tuition reimbursement

-Loan repayment to further your education in social work or nursing

-Career advancement opportunities

-Health/Dental/Vision benefits

-Generous paid time off

-Treats and swag will be on site!

Sign up today at: northernlighthealth.org/careers search Job ID “2722”



Have questions? Contact us at talent@northernlight.org.