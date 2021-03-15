Northern Light Acadia Hospital is holding a St. Paddy’s Day Ride & Apply Hiring Event for Patient Care Techs (Mental Health) on Wednesday, March 17 from 1-6 p.m.!
Stay safe in your own vehicle while applying for your future career. Come chat with us and see why we should be your next career move!
Requirements:
High School Diploma
Employee Benefits Include:
-Tuition reimbursement
-Loan repayment to further your education in social work or nursing
-Career advancement opportunities
-Health/Dental/Vision benefits
-Generous paid time off
-Treats and swag will be on site!
Sign up today at: northernlighthealth.org/careers search Job ID “2722”
Have questions? Contact us at talent@northernlight.org.