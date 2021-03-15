During Women’s History Month, the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services would like to thank all women veterans; those currently serving on active duty, as well as those who served in the past. We also remember the service of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom and democracy.

The Bureau would like to take this opportunity to promote the Women in Military Service for America Memorial. This memorial is the only national memorial dedicated to the service of women in the U.S. Armed Forces. The memorial is located at the entrance of Arlington National Cemetery, and the Memorial Foundation is actively seeking veterans to register their military service. All those who register will have their names etched on the memorial.

Maine’s State Ambassador for the Military Women’s Memorial is seeking help to ensure Mainers have their legacy preserved. We encourage women to register their legacy of service online, for free, by visiting www.womensmemorial.org. Family members and friends of women who have served and passed away are also encouraged to register their loved one’s legacy.

The Maine State Memorial Ambassador is Joy Asuncion and she can be reached at 207-930-5640 or joyasuncion@roadrunner.com.