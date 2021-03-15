ROCKLAND — In its continuing online series, the Good Tern Co-op in Rockland will offer a class on caring for your backyard orchard from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. Co-sponsor for the class is the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association. Instructor C.J. Walke, MOFGA’s Downeast specialist, will discuss the basics of growing fruit trees in your backyard or garden. Walke will cover soil building and fertility management, pruning basics, and common insects and diseases that can affect backyard orchards. He has been working with growers on organic tree fruit cultivation and organic gardening methods for over a decade. There will be time for questions and discussion following the presentation.

Abi Morrison, a member of the Good Tern’s Education and Community Outreach Committee and organizer of the Zoom session, said, “This class will help anyone to improve the fruit on their favorite local tree. March is a great time to prune before the trees begin to flower.”

The Good Tern Co-op is a supporting business member of MOFGA and carries products from over 100 local vendors, many of which are certified organic by MOFGA.





The Home Orchard Care class is on line and is free of charge. Registration is required. Please register by contacting Elissa Bower, at the Good Tern Co-op Store, at 207-594-8822 or marketing@goodtern.coop. Bower, marketing director at the Co-op, noted,”Fruit trees live longer and produce better fruit when they’re properly taken care of. And the pandemic and associated food shortages are a reminder to grow as much food as we can in our own backyards.”

