PORTLAND — Jeffrey Funk has been promoted to the title of president, Eastern Region for The MEMIC Group, a workers’ compensation insurance specialty carrier with offices from Maine to Florida and licenses across the nation.

Funk will oversee the underwriting and marketing team for East coast states stretching from New Hampshire to Florida. The MEMIC Group now serves more than 22,000 policyholders in 46 states and the District of Columbia. The company is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best and boasts assets of more than $1.5 billion.

“I am excited to have Jeff assume leadership of our underwriting team down the Eastern seaboard. He is a disciplined leader and has produced consistently profitable results since joining MEMIC in 2006. Part of that success is attributable to 38 years of experience as both an underwriter and an insurance agency executive,” said The MEMIC Group President and CEO Michael P. Bourque.





Of his new position, Funk said, “I am excited to work with our independent agents and brokers to provide their valued customers the best MEMIC has to offer in state-of-the-art services. Despite the pandemic, our loss control teams and claim management folks have still provided thousands of hours of service to employers who have successfully adapted to new ways of running their operations – safely. We expect to redouble those efforts for policyholders as the economy fully recovers and their employees return to their places of work.”

Funk joined MEMIC as an executive underwriter in 2006 and, in 2012 he was appointed to the position of assistant vice president to develop business in New England and the mid-Atlantic region. In 2015, Funk was named president of MEMIC’s Northeast Region.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland. He also has earned both his Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation and Workers’ Compensation Professional (WCP) designation.