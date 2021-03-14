Maine Conservation Voters hosts online the Lunch & Learn event “Banning Aerial Herbicide Spraying in Maine’s Woods” from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Join us as Senate President Troy Jackson, MOFGA deputy director Heather Spalding and citizens from the North Woods discuss banning the aerial spraying of glyphosate and other synthetic herbicides in paper company plantations and how we can encourage a shift toward more ecologically friendly forestry practices.

This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.