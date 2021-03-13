Saturday’s University of Maine football home opener against 13th-ranked Albany didn’t get off to a good start for Black Bears wide receiver Andre Miller of Old Town. He dropped two passes in the first period.

The co-captain from Old Town he didn’t drop any more, making eight catches for 144 yards, including the game-winning 10-yard touchdown grab with 3:58 remaining, as UMaine rallied for a wild 38-34 victory in a seesaw affair on Morse Field at Alfond Stadium in Orono.

Sophomore quarterback Joe Fagnano completed 17 of 29 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns to help the Black Bears (1-1), earn their sixth straight win over Albany (1-1).

Fagnano threw four TD passes in a 47-31 win at Albany in 2019.

Fagnano also rushed 13 times for 51 yards, including the game-clinching first down dash with just over a minute remaining.

Miller’s game-winning catch capped an eight-play, 76-yard drive.

“I hate to let my team down,” Miller said. “They’re looking at me to make plays. So I have to go out and make plays.”

UMaine head coach Nick Charlton said one of their jobs as a coaching staff is to “instill confidence in our players” so he took it upon himself in the first quarter to give Miller a pep talk.

“I just told him we were going to keep going back to him” Charlton said.

A 40-yard pass from Fagnano to Jacob Hennie, featuring a nice piece of running after the catch by Hennie, set up the game-winning pass from Fagnano to Miller on a slant route across the middle.

“We weren’t going to pressure ourselves (on that drive). We were going to do what we knew how to do. It was one play at a time. We didn’t look at the clock,” Fagnano said.

On the ensuing kickoff, a holding penalty backed Albany up to its nine-yard line and three plays produced just three yards which forced them to punt.

UMaine led 17-13 at the half but Jeff Undercuffler threw a 19-yard TD pass to Mike Gray after a blocked punt early in the third period to give Albany the lead.

Fagnano answered with a five-yard TD pass to Miller but Albany came right back with a 21-yard pass from Undercuffler to Chris Potts.

Fagnano tossed a 37-yard TD pass to Miller but Karl Mofor’s two-yard run with 7:37 left gave Albany it’s last lead.

Undercuffler, who led the Football Championship Subdivision in 2019 with 41 TD passes, completed only 14 of 36 passes for 147 yards and two TDs. Mofor rushed for 155 yards on 30 carries.

The Black Bears spotted the Great Danes a 10-0 lead before scoring 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to build 17-10 lead.

The Great Danes were able to string together a 14-play, 78-yard drive to close out the half, capped by Dylan Burns’ 22-yard field goal.

Burns’ 34-yard field goal opened the scoring with 9:47 left in the first period and Mofor expanded the lead with a two-yard run 1:39 into the second quarter.

Fagnano scored on a seven-yard run with 9:16 left in the half and then threw a nine-yard TD strike to Jacob Hennie 4:01 later, before Jonny Messina kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:13 remaining.

Albany’s game-opening field goal was set up by a Devante Ford Damico fumble recovery at the UMaine 32 after Curtis Murray lost the ball on a five-yard run.

But the Black Bear defense held Albany to 16 yards on four plays and the Great Danes had to settle for the Burns field goal.

Albany made it 10-0 with a four-play, 43-yard drive with 25 yards coming via a facemask penalty and a pass interference call. Mofor burst into the end zone from the 2.

The Black Bears answered on the ensuing drive as Fagnano completed all four of his passes for 44 yards before scampering into the end zone from the 7. He completed passes to Michael Monios, Hennie, Miller and Shawn Bowman.

The Black Bear defense forced a three-and-out and the offense put together a seven-play, 49-yard march featuring an exceptional 33-yard reception by Miller on a third-and-10 situation. Miller leaped over the defensive back to make the catch along the sideline.

Hennie picked up 13 yards on a reverse and, after Tavion Banks extended the march by recovering Fagnano’s fumble, Fagnano found Hennie in the back of the end zone.

UMaine received a short field when Albany punter Sean Ralls touched his knee to the ground when fielding a low snap at the A-17.

UMaine could only gain one yard on three plays so Mussina kicked a 33-yard field goal.

Burns answered with his field goal.