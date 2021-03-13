Two apartment building fires within two hours of each other in Bangor kept firefighters from five departments busy Saturday afternoon.

No one was injured in a multi-unit building on Finson Road, but at least two families were displaced. The cause of that fire was not yet known Saturday afternoon, according to a fire department dispatcher. The call came in at 1:53 p.m.

A two-unit apartment building at 12 Carroll St. called firefighters out again at 3:53 p.m. Streets were blocked while firefighters from Bangor, Hermon, Brewer, Orono and Holden worked to get the smoky fire under control. Firefighters were still working at that fire at 5:30 p.m., and no cause had been identified.

The Red Cross assisted residents from both apartment buildings Saturday evening.