Bangor Fire Department was called to two fires on Saturday afternoon, one on Finson Road and this one on Carroll Street. (Courtesy of Bangor Fire Department)

Two apartment building fires within two hours of each other in Bangor kept firefighters from five departments busy Saturday afternoon.

No one was injured in a multi-unit building on Finson Road, but at least two families were displaced. The cause of that fire was not yet known Saturday afternoon, according to a fire department dispatcher. The call came in at 1:53 p.m.

A two-unit apartment building at 12 Carroll St. called firefighters out again at 3:53 p.m. Streets were blocked while firefighters from Bangor, Hermon, Brewer, Orono and Holden worked to get the smoky fire under control. Firefighters were still working at that fire at 5:30 p.m., and no cause had been identified.

The Red Cross assisted residents from both apartment buildings Saturday evening.

Julie Harris

Julie Harris

As a longtime employee of Bangor Daily News, I have served many roles over the years, but I now have a dream job as Community Editor. I live in Hermon with my four Brittany dogs: Sassy, Bullet, Thistle...