A woman was found dead on an embankment in Baldwin near her crashed SUV on Friday morning.

Desiree Lessard, 42, of Standish, went off the road and crashed into a stream late Thursday night or early Friday morning, flipping the car onto its roof in 12-18 inches of water. She apparently escaped through a rear window, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office, and climbed up onto a snow-covered hill, where she was later found by someone walking their dog. Authorities declared her dead at the scene.

The cause of death is currently unknown, and is under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported. The cause of the crash is also yet to be determined.