The pandemic has been hard on businesses across the spectrum, but arts organizations have had a particularly difficult time. That includes the Penobscot Theatre Company, Bangor’s last remaining live theatre company.

In a bid to maintain the Bangor Opera House and survive the pandemic, PTC is running a Centennial Patron fundraiser, where they hope that 100 donors will pledge $1,000 each.

The purpose is to “pick up this banner and finish honoring this building and honoring the work this theater company does in the community,” PTC Executive Director Jen Shephard told News Center Maine.





According to PTC’s website, 64 donors have already pledged as part of the drive. All Centennial Patrons will have their names inscribed on a bronze plaque to be mounted at the front entrance of the opera house.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so through PTC’s website.