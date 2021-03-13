One more Mainer has died and 206 coronavirus cases have been reported, according to the Maine CDC.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,364. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,355 on Friday.

One new death was reported Saturday, raising the statewide death toll to 724.





Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 46,856, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 46,650 on Friday.

Of those, 36,468 have been confirmed positive, while 10,388 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 1.54 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 350.09.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,593 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about current hospitalizations was not available on Saturday morning.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 11.90 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,973), Aroostook (1,310), Cumberland (13,165), Franklin (934), Hancock (958), Kennebec (3,874), Knox (692), Lincoln (604), Oxford (2,319), Penobscot (4,178), Piscataquis (353), Sagadahoc (911), Somerset (1,290), Waldo (633), Washington (736) and York (9,926) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Friday, 1,983,158 COVID-19 tests had been administered and the statewide positivity rate was 2.80 percent.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 29,347,982 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 532,593 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.