We started with 64 teams. Now we’re down to the Exquisite Eight.

Voters continue to have a central Maine bent in our Greatest Girls Basketball Team of All Time bracket contest.

Only eight teams remain and four of those spots are occupied by teams from Cony High School of Augusta. The Rams’ 1989, 1995, 1996 and 1998 squads continued their march toward a possible crowning as the state’s best ever.





But something has to give during the Exquisite Eight.

Cony advanced by knocking off the powerhouse 1979 and 1980 Westbrook High teams that featured the likes of Lisa Blais. Now, the 1995 and 1998 Cony ballclubs are matched in one of the four remaining contests.

On the other side of the bracket, Cony’s 1996 contingent eliminated the 1996 Orono team, while the ’96 Cony Rams eliminated the talented 1982 Bangor High Class A state title team. Those two Cony teams also will square off for the right to be in the Formidable Four.

The other four spots in the Exquisite Eight are two Cindy Blodgett-led teams from Lawrence High of Fairfield. The 1992 Bulldogs dispatched Houlton’s 1986 squad, while the 1994 Lawrence ballclub piled up 81 percent of the vote in beating the 2014 team from now-defunct Catherine McAuley High of Portland.

In the top of the opposite bracket, it’s an all-Class B matchup pitting the 1997 Presque Isle Wildcats against the 2003 Mount Desert Island Trojans from Bar Harbor. PI squeaked past the 1993 Calais team by two votes, while MDI easily defeated the formidable 2009 Waterville girls.

Voting for the Exquisite Eight runs through late Saturday, so make sure to register your vote to determine the teams that will be in the Formidable Four!