SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Savings is pleased to announce that Greg Legier has joined the bank as a vice president and commercial lender to the bank’s Portland Business Center. He brings over 20 years of banking experience, most recently serving as a regional vice president and commercial loan officer for Franklin Savings Bank in New Hampshire. Legier will focus his expertise in commercial lending by assisting the bank’s customers in the southern Maine market with their business banking needs.

“We are excited to welcome Greg to our commercial lending team as he has a wealth of experience developing tailored solutions to help businesses grow,” said Andrew Cook, senior vice president regional market leader for Portland. “He will play an instrumental role as we expand our commercial lending presence in southern Maine with our Portland Business Center, opening later this spring.”

A graduate of the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania, Legier is very active in professional and community organizations. He has served as a board member for New Hampshire Real Estate Investors Association, director of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, board advisor for the Job Creators Network, board advisor for Network for Educational Opportunity, chair of the Concord Young Professionals Network and as a hunter education instructor for New Hampshire Fish and Game.





In his personal time, he is an avid runner participating in ultramarathons to raise awareness and funds for Dana Farber and the Jimmy Fund’s cancer research and patient care programs. His longest run to date was from Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Portland on the Eastern Trail, personally raising almost $2,000 for these programs.

Legier is no stranger to Maine having spent numerous years summering in southern Maine until recently deciding to move with his wife to Biddeford full time and join the bank.