What’s inside a fish? How do scientists extract information to learn about populations, diets, and migration behavior? Collaborative research in the fishing industry involves many moving pieces. Successful programs rely on partnerships to make it all happen. In this Lunch and Learn, we will hear about the Sentinel Survey for groundfish in Eastern Maine and the partnerships that drive the learning process. PLUS, we’ll dissect an Atlantic cod, live on the webinar and show you how we learn from the different parts we extract.

This online talk will take place Friday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To sign up, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lFHyRdYKQVGvbj0NuPquIw

To learn more about Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries visit http://www.coastalfisheries.org.