Join the Friends of Taunton Bay at 7 p.m. on March 29 for a Zoom webinar as we explore the world of Maine’s native amphibians through the lens of Paul Powers, Maine Master Naturalist.

Maine’s amphibians are seldom considered, but provide a vital role in the stability of our natural resources as an indicator species. Powers explores the life cycles of amphibians, fun facts about them, their seasonal activities, their state status and the importance of Maine’s “Big Night” program. You’ll also learn to recognize the amphibians commonly seen on “Big Night.”

Register by emailing us at info@friendsoftauntonbay.org. Once you register, you’ll be given the Zoom instructions.

Additional questions? Call Gerry at 207-408-1413) or Alice at 207-565-2113.