Do you enjoy helping your neighbors and serving your community? Maybe you enjoy being outdoors? In Washington County, Healthy Acadia is partnering with Goodwill Industries of Northern New England to offer 10-week, full-time Summer Associate VISTA service positions. Partnering with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Healthy Acadia will also host a full-time, 12-month VISTA position. Both service programs offer opportunities to assist Healthy Acadia with food rescue efforts through the Downeast Gleaning Initiative and to support other food security programming in Washington County.

AmeriCorps Summer VISTA Associates serve ten-week terms over the summer months for organizations working to support increased food distribution to families in need. Associates will receive a stipend of $513 bi-weekly and an education award valued at $1,300 that may be used towards furthering education or receive a $345 cash payout upon successful completion of the term.

The service member selected for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry 12-month VISTA position will support food security efforts including volunteer recruitment and management, working with various community partners and fundraising. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry VISTAs receive a stipend of $954/month and an education award valued at $6,095 that may be used towards furthering their education or receive a $1,800 cash payout upon successful completion of the term.





With the number of individuals and families experiencing food insecurity continuing to be at an all-time high, AmeriCorps VISTA service can be a rich and rewarding experience that gives back to your community. AmeriCorps service also adds valuable work experience to your resume or to your college application.

The deadline for submitting an application for a Summer Associate VISTA position is May 31; the application deadline for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, 12-month position is June 15. Due to the continually evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, AmeriCorps program availability may change.

Interested applicants should contact Regina Grabrovac, Healthy Acadia’s Food Programs Manager in Washington County, at 207-255-3741 or by email at Regina@HealthyAcadia.org.



Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit HealthyAcadia.org.