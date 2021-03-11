We have reached the Superb 16 in our Greatest Girls Basketball Team of All Time contest and voters continue to respect two of central Maine’s top programs.

Cony High School of Augusta continues to lead the way with four of its outstanding teams in the talented field. The Rams are represented by squads from 1989, 1995, 1996 and 1998.

One of Cony’s fierce rivals, Lawrence High of Fairfield, has moved two teams into the final 16, the 1992 and 1994 ballclubs that featured phenom Cindy Blodgett.





Meanwhile, Westbrook also has two teams (1979 and 1980) in the remaining group.

There are eight teams from the 1990s, four from the 1980s, two from the first decade of the 2000s and one from the ’70s and a 2014 representative.

Voters put Cony’s 1995 team through to the Superb 16 with 68.4 percent of the vote in its matchup against the 1998 Portland entry. The most hard-fought pairing was Catherine McAuley’s 2014 championship team earning a two-vote victory over the 1994 Calais Class C title team.

However, the 1993 Calais ballclub has the distinction as the only team from Classes C or D to make it to the next round. It’s next test comes against one of only two remaining Aroostook County survivors, the 1997 Presque Isle team.

In the same “region” of the bracket, Waterville’s 2009 team and the 2003 Mount Desert Island unit square off in an all-Class B battle.

In Thursday’s voting, you have the chance to determine which teams make it to the Exquisite Eight as the contest progresses toward determining the best girls basketball team ever in Maine.