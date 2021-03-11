MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. — A snowmobiler has died after hitting a tree near a trail in the town of Mount Holly, Vermont State Police said.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as Jody Catalano, 52, of Madison, Connecticut.

Police said Catalano died about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on a trail near Government Road.





Catalano was traveling at approximately 20 miles an hour, when she went off the trail and hit her head on a tree. Catalano, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.