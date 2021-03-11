BELFAST — After years with minimal options for respite for the housing insecure during the winter months, there is now a warming center in the sanctuary of the UU Church of Belfast open to anyone who needs a break from the cold, a need for socialization, and other services. The Center opened on Dec. 19, 2020 and will remain so until April 30. It is open on Saturdays through Mondays from noon to 3 pm. A task force of UUCB members and friends manages the center, and others are present during those times to oversee the shift. All involved are volunteers. Strict COVID-19 protocols are enforced. Visitors to the Warming Center are required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of social distancing from others. Masks are provided to those who need them. We screen guests for any symptoms of COVID-19.

Guests can receive many services at the Warming Center, all provided by volunteers. These include: snacks, hot and cold beverages, a charging station, showers, a change of scenery, word games and more. A clothes closet on site provides all sorts of clothing in many sizes and colors as well as personal hygiene items. It is a friendly space, where guests are welcomed, get a break from their routine, share conversations, and find comfortable accommodations.

We look to develop a network of organizations that support our guests for our next season. The Soup Kitchen, Belfast General Assistance, the Public Health Nurse and the Waldo County Homeless Coalition currently collaborate to enrich the lives of our guests.

We are all volunteer run. Donations can be made at uubelfast.com under warming center, or sent to the UUCB Community Warming Center, PO Box 452, Belfast ME, 04915. Please call 207-323-2091 for more information, or visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/uucbwarmingcenter. Please stop by during our regular hours and say hello, have a snack and meet a few of our guests and volunteers.