WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine congratulated Iann Leigh of Bangor High School and Hilton Scott Petersen of Lincoln Academy on being selected as Maine’s delegates to the 59th Annual U.S. Senate Youth Program. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, USSYP is hosting Washington Week this year via Zoom.

“In addition to their impressive academic and extra-curricular achievements, Iann and Scott each have a commendable record of giving back to their communities, and they have very bright futures ahead of them,” said Collins. “I have the honor and privilege of being the first delegate to the U.S. Senate Youth Program to have been elected to the U.S. Senate. As a senior in high school, this incredible program strengthened my commitment to public service. I am pleased that Iann and Scott will also have the opportunity to participate in this exciting opportunity.”

Leigh is a junior at Bangor High School, where he serves on student council and as secretary of his class council. He is a Boy Scout senior patrol leader and has organized multiple service projects for area causes. Additionally, Leigh has worked on a state senate campaign and has interned for the Maine Republican Party. A member of his school’s debate team, he was the junior varsity state champion in 2020 and has coached new members. He hopes to attend the U.S. Military Academy to study foreign affairs and Arabic.





Petersen is a senior at Lincoln Academy and president of his class. He was co-captain of the debate team for both the state championship team in 2019 and the state runner-up team in 2020. Peterson is an award-winning speaker with his local Rotary club, serves as co-president of the Alpha Gamma service fraternity, is a member of the National Honor Society and is a three-time recipient of Lincoln Academy’s English award. In addition, he plays five instruments, has starred in musical productions, and plays varsity tennis. Peterson hopes to study economics and politics at Brown University next year.

The USSYP, founded in 1962, is fully funded by The Hearst Foundation with the goal of raising awareness among young Americans about the role of the federal government and the importance of our democratic process. During Washington Week, the students will attend virtual meetings and briefings with senators, congressmen, the President, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies and an ambassador to the United States, among others. Delegates also receive a $10,000 college scholarship to help them pursue their future endeavors.