A meteor that streaked over Vermont and Canada on Sunday made quite the light show.

That meteor, likely a fragment of an asteroid, streaked across the sky Sunday evening at 42,000 miles an hour, according to NASA Meteor Watch.

It was about 30 miles up when it exploded with the force equivalent to 440 pounds of TNT.





“A nice little firework, courtesy of Mother Nature,” the agency said.

Based on calculations, NASA estimated that the meteor weighed about 10 pounds and measured 6 inches in diameter. That’s smaller than a bowling ball.