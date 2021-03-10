Carole King is singing a new tune.

The legendary singer/songwriter took to social media to offer a remix to one of her iconic hits: “It’s Too Late,” from her groundbreaking album “Tapestry.”

After getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the 79-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted a video in which she turns the 1971 soft rock favorite into a ditty urging people to do the same.





“It’s not too late, baby/ it’s not too late/ And you really are gonna make it,” she melodically bellowed as she stroked the piano keys. “You’re gonna be so strong and healthy/ when it’s your turn, just take it/ Don’t be too late, baby/ Don’t hesitate.”

In her caption, King thanked Dolly Parton, who revamped her 1974 classic “Jolene” into “Vaccine” while getting her COVID shot, for the inspiration.

“It’s Too Late” was reportedly written immediately after King’s romance with James Taylor ended. The Lou Adler-produced recording became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its April 1971 release. The next year, the gold-selling song won Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

Recognized as one of the most prolific songwriters ever, King is currently nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a performer. The Manhattan native was previously honored as a nonperformer.

If she is chosen, she’ll be only the second woman ever to be inducted twice, after Stevie Nicks.

Story by Karu F. Daniels.