Fans of the University of Maine men’s hockey team won’t be able to join the Black Bears at Alfond Arena in Orono for Wednesday’s game.

Instead, they’ll have the next best thing for the 4:30 p.m. Hockey East first-round game against archrival New Hampshire.

UMaine athletics on Tuesday announced that the contest will be broadcast live by WFVX FOX 22 Bangor and Maine’s CW, WPXT Portland.





“Working alongside our partners at Learfield IMG College and UMaine Athletics, we’re thrilled that Maine Hockey fans will be able to watch this exciting playoff action throughout our state,” Mike Palmer, General Manager of WVII/WFVX said.

Jeff Mannix will handle the play by play with veteran analyst Mike Tuell providing the color commentary.

The game will also air on College Sports Live.



“Since we cannot bring fans to Alfond Arena tomorrow, we’re bringing Maine Hockey to our fans,” said Justin Barnes, General Manager of Black Bear Sports Properties, the local affiliate for Learfield IMg College, the multimedia rights holder for UMaine athletics.