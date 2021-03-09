A Manchester man was killed Monday when his Jeep rolled over at a New Hampshire toll booth.

Richard Cote, 65, lost control of his Jeep Wrangler about 10:15 a.m. at the F.E. Everett Turnpike toll plaza in Bedford, according to the New Hampshire State Police. The Jeep rolled over in the far-left lane of the plaza.

Cote was killed in the crash.





A second vehicle was also hit, but that driver was not hurt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor in the crash.