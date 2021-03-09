Livermore Falls interim town manager has been accused of drunken driving.

The Sun Journal reported that Amanda M. Allen, 38, was charged with operating under the influence.

On Thursday night, Allen missed a turn at Wilton Road and Route 133 in Farmington, and the responding officer suspected her of being under the influence, according to the newspaper.





Allen is serving as Livermore Falls interim town manager, town clerk and treasurer, among other positions.

She was scheduled to appear in a Farmington courthouse on May 4.