The “first dogs” are in the dog house — for now.

The pet pooches of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were sent back to their home in Delaware after one of them bit a White House guard, according to reports.

But White House spokesperson Jen Psaki insisted that Major and Champ were only shipped off to the first family’s hometown because the first lady was traveling for three days.





“Major and Champ … are adjusting to their new home,” Psaki said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “They are beloved members of the family [and] of course of the White House family too.”

Psaki wouldn’t comment on reports that the two dogs were sent to Wilmington, Delaware, after Major was found guilty of “aggressive behavior” and a “biting incident.”

The 3-year-old German shepherd made history as the first rescue dog ever to live in the White House.

Major is the same dog who sprained Biden’s foot during a bout of horseplay during the presidential transition.

The Bidens adopted Major from a shelter in 2018. They already had Champ, a 13-year-old German shepherd.

The dogs moved into the White House the weekend after Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Since then, they have been given the run of the place and are even known to bound into the Oval Office.

Jill Biden suggested it hasn’t been all kibbles for the pair as she’s had to ease them into their new lifestyle.

“They have to take the elevator, they’re not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them,” the first lady said in an appearance on the “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in February.

“So that’s what I’ve been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm,” she said.

