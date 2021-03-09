BREWER — Bill Selmon has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as branch relationship manager for the bank’s location in Brewer. In this role, he leads a team of banking professionals to provide solutions and guidance to help individuals, families and businesses in the community meet their financial goals.

Selmon earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Bates College. After graduating from college, he spent five years managing multifamily apartment buildings in his role as property manager for The Dolben Company Inc., a real estate firm headquartered in the greater Boston area.

Selmon and his fiancée Hillary reside in Dedham.