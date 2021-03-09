OLD ORCHARD BEACH — We live in OOB and have a 9-month-old kitten competing in America’s favorite pet contest. He has made it to the quarterfinals! His name is Harry and he is fighting a deadly kitty virus called FIP. FIP has been a 100 percent death sentence until just recently when a new treatment became available. Many vets do not even know about the treatment for FIP and still recommend euthanasia.



Harry is trying to win to bring attention to the newly available treatment as it could save thousands of cats lives. Anyone can help Harry win by voting for free once daily. We would love support. Harry is in second place at the moment and we need him to be in first by Thursday night as that is the cutoff for the semifinal round. Thank you so much, please vote for Harry for free at https://americasfavpet.com/2021/harry-07ff.